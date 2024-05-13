Serbia reaffirms support for Ukraine but holds back on sanctions

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80869 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107284 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150146 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154190 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250432 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174169 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165427 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148337 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225956 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39469 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31441 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63788 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 31911 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57793 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250432 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225956 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212010 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237753 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224556 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80869 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57793 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63788 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112926 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113826 views
Serbia reaffirms support for Ukraine but holds back on sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20353 views

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic expressed support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, but did not commit to sanctions against Russia.

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic expressed support for Ukraine in its war against Russia after meeting Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday, but stopped short of committing to sanctions against Moscow, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Kuleba's two-day visit to Belgrade with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska is his first trip to Serbia since the start of the war.

Kuleba pays an unexpected visit to Serbia: meets with the president and prime minister13.05.24, 15:55 • 16321 view

Serbia is committed to respecting international law and the territorial integrity of United Nations member states, including Ukraine ... We are open to friendly discussions on all issues and at all levels

- Vucevic said in a statement.

According to the newspaper, Serbian populist President Aleksandar Vucic is trying to find a balance between the country's candidacy for membership in the European Union and its traditional ties with Russia and China.

Support for Russia is reportedly strong among the Serbian population, as a result of historical religious, political and military ties. Pro-Russian content is widespread on social media.

Since 2022, Serbia has been hosting Ukrainian refugees, sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and promising to help in its post-war reconstruction efforts.

At a conference on mental health in Belgrade, Zelenska said that 77% of Ukrainians are experiencing mental stress because of the war.

"Our task is to ensure a generation of winners not only on the battlefield... but also on the battlefield for our own mental well-being," she said at the event, which she co-hosted with Serbian First Lady Tamara Vucic.

Kuleba met with Serbian Foreign Minister to discuss ways to develop bilateral cooperation13.05.24, 16:26 • 15227 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
reutersReuters
united-nationsUnited Nations
aleksandar-vucicAleksandar Vučić
belgradeBelgrade
european-unionEuropean Union
serbiaSerbia
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
olena-zelenskaOlena Zelenska

Contact us about advertising