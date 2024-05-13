Serbia reaffirms support for Ukraine but holds back on sanctions

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic expressed support for Ukraine in its war against Russia after meeting Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday, but stopped short of committing to sanctions against Moscow, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Kuleba's two-day visit to Belgrade with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska is his first trip to Serbia since the start of the war.

Kuleba pays an unexpected visit to Serbia: meets with the president and prime minister

Serbia is committed to respecting international law and the territorial integrity of United Nations member states, including Ukraine ... We are open to friendly discussions on all issues and at all levels - Vucevic said in a statement.

According to the newspaper, Serbian populist President Aleksandar Vucic is trying to find a balance between the country's candidacy for membership in the European Union and its traditional ties with Russia and China.

Support for Russia is reportedly strong among the Serbian population, as a result of historical religious, political and military ties. Pro-Russian content is widespread on social media.

Since 2022, Serbia has been hosting Ukrainian refugees, sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and promising to help in its post-war reconstruction efforts.

At a conference on mental health in Belgrade, Zelenska said that 77% of Ukrainians are experiencing mental stress because of the war.

"Our task is to ensure a generation of winners not only on the battlefield... but also on the battlefield for our own mental well-being," she said at the event, which she co-hosted with Serbian First Lady Tamara Vucic.

Kuleba met with Serbian Foreign Minister to discuss ways to develop bilateral cooperation