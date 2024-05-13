Kuleba pays an unexpected visit to Serbia: meets with the president and prime minister

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74617 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105810 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148750 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152920 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249487 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173906 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165189 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148294 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225425 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113043 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44852 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39806 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33732 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58162 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 52187 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249485 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225424 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211583 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237354 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224197 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74601 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 52187 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58162 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112718 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113626 views
Kuleba pays an unexpected visit to Serbia: meets with the president and prime minister

Kuleba pays an unexpected visit to Serbia: meets with the president and prime minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16318 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and First Lady Olena Zelenska made a surprise visit to Russia-friendly Serbia, signaling warming relations between the two countries despite Serbia's refusal to join international sanctions against Moscow over the war in Ukraine, media reports say.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made a surprise visit to Russia-friendly Serbia together with Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska as a sign of warming relations between the two countries, The Guardian reports, UNN writes.

Details

As reported by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is visiting Belgrade on May 12-13 as part of the visit to Serbia of Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska. "The program of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister in Belgrade includes meetings with the President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, the Speaker of the National Assembly Ana Brnabic, the Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mark Djuric," the Foreign Ministry said.

"During his first visit to Serbia since the start of Russia's aggression against Ukraine in 2022, Kuleba met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and new Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, whose government has several pro-Russian ministers, including two who have been subject to US sanctions," The Guardian writes.

A statement from the prime minister's office after the talks said that "Serbia is committed to respecting international law and the territorial integrity of every UN member state, including Ukraine.

Although Serbia has condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine, it has refused to join international sanctions against Moscow and instead maintains warm and friendly relations with its traditional Slavic ally, the newspaper writes.

Serbia has declared neutrality on the war in Ukraine, and its authorities assure that Serbia does not supply weapons to any side. 

The visit of Kuleba and Zelenskaya, who visited the Serbian capital on Sunday with Serbian First Lady Tamara Vucic, was met with criticism in Moscow. Readers' comments in Russian state media such as "shameful" were published in Rosmedia, the newspaper notes.

Serbia's new government reaffirms EU membership goal but refuses to impose sanctions on russia02.05.24, 18:17 • 20936 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
hardianThe Guardian
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
united-nationsUnited Nations
aleksandar-vucicAleksandar Vučić
belgradeBelgrade
european-unionEuropean Union
serbiaSerbia
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
olena-zelenskaOlena Zelenska

