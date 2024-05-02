ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Serbia's new government reaffirms EU membership goal but refuses to impose sanctions on russia

Serbia's new government reaffirms EU membership goal but refuses to impose sanctions on russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20942 views

The new Serbian government program reaffirms EU membership as a strategic goal, but refuses to impose sanctions on russia or recognize Kosovo's independence, despite pressure from the EU.

The representative of the Serbian government and leader of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, Milos Vucevic, during the presentation of the program of the new Serbian government in parliament, said that membership in the European Union remains a strategic goal for the country, but at the same time, Serbia will not impose sanctions against russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Radio Liberty.

Full EU membership remains Serbia's strategic goal

- Vucevic said.

He added that this process is "burdened by recently introduced political criteria." According to him, the EU's expectations are that Serbia will "humiliate" itself by recognizing Kosovo's independence and joining sanctions against russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Vucevic said that Serbia would not join sanctions against russia.

There is no doubt that the pressure will continue, perhaps intensify, but our resolve is to remain unchanged. We have clearly condemned russia's attack on Ukraine, but we have stated that we will not join the policy of sanctions

- he said.

He also added that for Serbia, the territorial integrity of Ukraine is inviolable.

Recall

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe voted to recommend Kosovo's membership despite Serbia's opposition.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
serbiaSerbia
ukraineUkraine
kosovoKosovo

