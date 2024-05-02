Serbia's new government reaffirms EU membership goal but refuses to impose sanctions on russia

The representative of the Serbian government and leader of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, Milos Vucevic, during the presentation of the program of the new Serbian government in parliament, said that membership in the European Union remains a strategic goal for the country, but at the same time, Serbia will not impose sanctions against russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Radio Liberty.

Full EU membership remains Serbia's strategic goal - Vucevic said.

He added that this process is "burdened by recently introduced political criteria." According to him, the EU's expectations are that Serbia will "humiliate" itself by recognizing Kosovo's independence and joining sanctions against russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Vucevic said that Serbia would not join sanctions against russia.

There is no doubt that the pressure will continue, perhaps intensify, but our resolve is to remain unchanged. We have clearly condemned russia's attack on Ukraine, but we have stated that we will not join the policy of sanctions - he said.

He also added that for Serbia, the territorial integrity of Ukraine is inviolable.

