Serbia plans to buy gas through the EU to reduce dependence on Russia

Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Popular news
DPRK military fires at Ukraine from Russia's Kursk region - HUR
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu Dhabi
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online again
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - media
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital room
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn to
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kyiv Oblast
Iran
UNN Lite
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of Creation
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips cost
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughters
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First Stills
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital room
Serbia plans to buy gas through the EU to reduce dependence on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Serbia plans to purchase gas through the EU's joint procurement mechanism to reduce its dependence on Russia. The country aims to secure approximately 500 million cubic meters of fuel annually through the EU initiative.

Serbia plans to buy gas through the EU to reduce dependence on Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced the country's intention to diversify its energy supply sources and begin purchasing natural gas through the European Union's joint procurement mechanism. He stated this in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, February 4, writes UNN.

Details

The Serbian leader emphasized the need to adapt Belgrade's energy policy to Brussels' requirements amid increasing pressure to reduce financial flows to Moscow.

Transition to European mechanisms and alternative routes

Serbia, which currently receives over 80% of its gas from Russia, aims to secure about 500 million cubic meters of fuel annually through the EU initiative. This accounts for approximately one-fifth of the country's total needs. A short-term agreement with Russian "Gazprom," concluded last December, expires on March 31, 2026, and a new long-term contract remains unsigned.

We will still have large volumes of Russian gas, but we are taking more and more from the Europeans

– emphasized Vučić.

To implement this strategy, Serbia is already using an interconnector with Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, and this year construction will begin on a gas pipeline to North Macedonia, which will provide access to liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in Greece.

Political balancing and sanctions pressure

Vučić's statement came at a symbolic moment: on February 3, the EU's strategic decision to completely abandon Russian gas by 2027 came into force. In addition, Bulgaria has already announced plans to terminate the contract for the transit of Russian fuel through its territory in 2026, which jeopardizes the main supply route for Serbia via the "TurkStream."

Thousands protest in Belgrade against university repression27.01.26, 22:27 • 3945 views

The situation is further complicated by US sanctions against the Serbian oil company NIS, whose majority owner until recently was Russia's "Gazprom Neft." According to Vučić, negotiations are underway to sell the Russian stake, including to the Hungarian company MOL, to remove the enterprise from the scope of restrictions. The President of Serbia noted that the country is forced to change course, as balancing between historical ties with the Kremlin and the desire to join the EU is becoming increasingly difficult.

Vučić: peace plan envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU on January 1, 202726.01.26, 04:31 • 24277 views

Stepan Haftko

