05:43 PM • 10720 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 17225 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 16414 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 26887 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 19333 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 36676 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 21774 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 16871 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 32758 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 27491 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Popular news
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 21630 views
Thousands protest in Belgrade against university repression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

A rally titled "Knowledge is Power" was held in Belgrade to protest government pressure on the academic community. Participants accuse the authorities of persecuting teachers and students for their civic stance.

Thousands protest in Belgrade against university repression

In the capital of Serbia, thousands of people gathered for the "Knowledge is Power" rally, protesting against government pressure on the academic community. Participants accuse the authorities of persecuting teachers and students who took part in mass anti-government demonstrations. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The rally took place near the headquarters of the University of Belgrade on National Education Day. The main goal of the action was to support dozens of professors who were fired or suspended from their positions due to their civic stance.

During his speech, the chief dean of the university, Vladimir Djokic, emphasized that the current government is demonstrating unprecedented vindictiveness towards scientists who refuse to remain silent about the problems in the country.

Thousands of students in Serbia protested against corruption and the Vučić government

The wave of protests in Serbia intensified after the tragedy in Novi Sad, where 16 people died in November 2024 due to the collapse of a canopy at the railway station. Citizens link the disaster to corruption and violations of safety standards during repairs, which led to the largest demonstrations against President Aleksandar Vučić in recent years.

Increased pressure on the student movement

The action in Belgrade was a response to recent actions by law enforcement agencies in Novi Sad, where police forcibly evicted students from one of the faculty buildings. In addition to physical intervention, university representatives report financial and legal pressure, as well as information attacks. In pro-government media, protesters and scientists are often called "terrorists."

Currently, President Vučić rejects demands for early elections. Instead, the authorities are strengthening control over educational institutions, trying to prevent the resumption of nationwide university strikes. 

Student revolt in Serbia: Novi Pazar universities demand rector's resignation over repression

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
