Thousands of students in Serbia protested against corruption and the Vučić government

January 17, 12:49 PM • 12625 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 20518 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 19270 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 30719 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 41074 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 35831 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 51808 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 28528 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 43829 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36052 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russians are trying to force a crossing of the Siversky Donets in the Sloviansk direction - Air Assault ForcesVideoJanuary 17, 11:18 AM • 4238 views
Man suspected of causing large-scale natural fire across hundreds of hectares in Kharkiv region due to cigarette buttPhotoJanuary 17, 11:29 AM • 3968 views
Italy seizes ship with Russian ferrous metal, violating sanctionsPhotoVideoJanuary 17, 12:09 PM • 15810 views
Law on strengthening security measures in schools came into force in Ukraine: what it entailsJanuary 17, 02:20 PM • 4928 views
On January 18, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine04:25 PM • 6292 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 21036 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 51810 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 29802 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 61441 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 91639 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Greenland
France
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 19399 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 17278 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 15590 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 15157 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 26753 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Thousands of students in Serbia protested against corruption and the Vučić government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

In Serbia, students protested against the Vučić government, demanding a fight against corruption. The reason was a railway station disaster that claimed 16 lives.

Thousands of students in Serbia protested against corruption and the Vučić government

A large-scale rally organized by university youth took place in the city of Novi Sad, Serbia, on Saturday. Students announced the beginning of a new stage in the fight against the regime of President Aleksandar Vučić. The protests, which have been ongoing for over a year, flared up with new force amid accusations of systemic corruption against the authorities. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The catalyst for the intensified demonstrations was the railway station disaster in November 2024, when 16 people died due to a roof collapse. Protesters are convinced that the tragedy was caused by the neglect of safety standards due to bribery in state bodies.

Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyed17.08.25, 05:15 • 35263 views

During Saturday's rally in Novi Sad, participants chanted "thieves" and demanded real changes in the country's governance system. Students moved from slogans to proposing concrete solutions:

  • introduction of a lifetime ban on political activity for persons convicted of corruption;
    • conducting a large-scale investigation into the origin of the assets of current officials;
      • immediate appointment of early parliamentary elections.

        Government reaction and pressure on activists

        President Aleksandar Vučić currently refuses to call elections at the demand of the street. According to activists, hundreds of protesters have already been subjected to repression: from illegal detentions to dismissals from work and expulsions from universities.

        We are no longer just protesting – we are offering solutions. Our first step will be to demand an audit of every dinar in the pockets of those in power, and to permanently remove corrupt officials from governing the state.

        – one of the student leaders declared before a crowd of thousands.

        The student movement has already collected about 400,000 signatures in support of its election initiative. Despite Vučić's accusations that the protests are allegedly coordinated from abroad, young people continue to attract more and more residents of Serbian cities to their side. 

        Tens of thousands of Serbs honored the victims at the railway station, ignoring Vučić's threats02.11.25, 04:23 • 19766 views

        Stepan Haftko

        SocietyNews of the World
        Associated Press
        Aleksandar Vučić
        Serbia