Sentenced to life imprisonment, civilians, Mariupol defenders: who Ukraine managed to bring back from Russian captivity

Today, February 5, the 71st exchange of prisoners of war since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was successfully conducted, during which 150 military personnel and 7 civilians were returned. Among those returned are 19 illegally convicted defenders, 15 of whom were sentenced to life imprisonment, as well as defenders of Mariupol. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, the press service of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

Today, we brought home another 157 Ukrainians – military and civilians. This was a long and intense operation, and we have a worthy result. 139 of those released had been in captivity since 2022. Among those returning home are 19 illegally convicted defenders, 15 of whom were sentenced to life imprisonment. And also – defenders of Mariupol. These people went through extremely difficult trials but persevered. Today, they will be able to hear the voices of their loved ones and hug their relatives. Ahead is recovery and rehabilitation. - Budanov wrote.

He noted that Ukraine remembers everyone who is still in captivity, and the liberation of all our citizens is our unwavering priority in every negotiation.

The Coordination Headquarters added that 150 military and 7 civilian Ukrainians were returned.

Military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are returning home, including representatives of the Naval Forces, Ground Forces, Territorial Defense, Airborne Assault Forces, Air Forces, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also released. The released military personnel defended the country in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Sumy, and Kyiv directions. - added the Coordination Headquarters.

It is noted that more than half of the defenders liberated today were captured during the defense of Mariupol, and a serviceman of the National Guard captured during the seizure of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is also returning home.

139 Ukrainian citizens released today had been in Russian captivity since 2022. A special feature of today's exchange is that illegally convicted Ukrainians were returned home. The youngest liberated defender is 23 years old. He was captured at the age of 19 during the defense of Mariupol. A Russian court illegally sentenced the young man to "life imprisonment." The oldest defender liberated today is 63 years old. - stated the Coordination Headquarters.

Umerov also published a video of ambulances with seriously wounded Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the return of 157 Ukrainians, including military and civilians, as part of the first exchange after a long pause. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022.