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Senator Tillis demands an investigation into the Pentagon's actions over Starlink problems in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1884 views

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis is initiating an investigation into Starlink problems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He believes the outage may have originated in the Pentagon's Starshield systems.

Senator Tillis demands an investigation into the Pentagon's actions over Starlink problems in Ukraine

U.S. Republican Senator Thom Tillis is initiating an investigation and demanding a report to Congress on the findings regarding the Pentagon’s activities in connection with the problems encountered by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Starlink satellite communications systems. Senator Tillis reported this on the social network X, UNN writes.

Details

Tillis notes that the error likely occurred at a more local level in the U.S. Department of Defense’s Starshield systems, rather than in Starlink or SpaceX systems.

I do not expect Secretary of Defense Hegseth to provide a full explanation, so we will ask the U.S. Department of Defense inspector general to launch an investigation and report to Congress and the American people

- the statement said.

Senator Tillis noted that this puts the safety of both Ukrainian civilians and American diplomatic and security personnel at risk.

At best, this was an unacceptable error or oversight; at worst, a deliberate decision to clear the way for a Russian attack

- Tillis added.

The White House denies involvement in restrictions on Starlink in Ukraine – Axios15.10.26, 07:41 • 39930 views

Olga Rozgon

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