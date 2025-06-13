Schwarzenegger criticized Republicans and Democrats for the failure of immigration reform
Kyiv • UNN
Arnold Schwarzenegger has accused Republicans and Democrats of inaction on immigration reform. He stressed that their failure has led to an escalation of protests in Los Angeles.
Arnold Schwarzenegger stated that responsibility for the escalation of the situation surrounding immigration protests in Los Angeles lies with both political camps in the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.
Details
During the premiere of the second season of the Netflix series Fubar, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger commented on the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles due to immigration protests.
Well, I am not so interested in this as in the fact that politicians are responsible for creating immigration reform so that we don’t have to allow this shit at all
According to Schwarzenegger, the situation with the immigration service raids became possible precisely because of the inaction of politicians.
This is the result of Democrats and Republicans failing to unite on this immigration reform. And that is what needs to be done so that you don’t have to start arresting people so that we know who is in this country and who works here, who has a temporary work permit, who has a permanent work permit
Arnold Schwarzenegger called representatives of parties in the US government "political hackers".
We don't even know who works here... For decades they have avoided this topic, because it is beneficial for both parties not to do this. So they are all political hackers, party hackers, not civil servants
Reference
ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is a US federal agency responsible for deporting illegal migrants and ensuring border control. Its activities have repeatedly caused waves of protests in various US states.
Let us remind you
Protests in the USA caused by the harsh actions of ICE cover not only Los Angeles. Mass marches are taking place in large cities such as Chicago and New York.
As UNN reported, they were burning in Seattle, and more than 30 people were detained in Spokane. A curfew is already in effect in Los Angeles and Washington.