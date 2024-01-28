Scholz calls on EU countries to increase assistance to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the EU member states should significantly increase their assistance to Ukraine to combat Russian aggression. He said this during a speech at a conference of European delegates of the Social Democratic Party, RND reports, according to UNN.

We are now at a very important moment, - Scholz noted.

Details

The Chancellor indicated that in 2024 Germany intends to provide 7 billion euros of aid to Ukraine, which is more than half the amount of all other EU countries combined.

It cannot be right that Germany has such a large share. The message to Putin should be that he can't expect European and American support for Ukraine to diminish, - the politician added.

Recall

German Chancellor Scholz will visit Washington in early February to meet with President Biden and discuss additional aid to Ukraine. The U.S. has exhausted existing congressional authorizations for Ukraine aid and is seeking to join forces with Germany, Kyiv's main arms and aid supplier, to increase support.

