Schedules are not working: emergency power outages have already affected three regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

Emergency power outages have been implemented in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions. The reason is the consequences of missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Schedules are not working: emergency power outages have already affected three regions of Ukraine

Emergency power outages have affected three regions, Ukrenergo reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions. The reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of previous missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

- Ukrenergo reported.

As stated, previously published blackout schedules are currently not in effect. Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible.

Emergency shutdowns, as indicated, will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

Blackout schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

In Ukraine, hourly power outages will be in effect on November 27: emergency schedules introduced in Kharkiv region - Ministry of Energy27.11.25, 10:31 • 1180 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Ukrenergo