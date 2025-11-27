$42.300.10
In Ukraine, hourly power outages will be in effect on November 27: emergency schedules introduced in Kharkiv region - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1268 views

As a result of Russian strikes on energy facilities, local power outages have been recorded. Emergency shutdowns have been applied in the Kharkiv region to stabilize the situation.

In Ukraine, hourly power outages will be in effect on November 27: emergency schedules introduced in Kharkiv region - Ministry of Energy

Russian occupiers launched attacks on energy facilities in several regions over the past day, resulting in local power outages in several regions this morning. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

In all regions of Ukraine, from 00:00 to 23:59, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied. At the same time, emergency shutdowns have been applied in Kharkiv region to stabilize the situation in the energy system.

Emergency restoration work is ongoing, energy workers are working continuously to restore electricity supply as soon as possible

- stated the Ministry of Energy.

At the same time, current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. Ukrainians are advised to find out about changes in energy supply on the pages of the regional power companies.

Recall

Ukrenergo introduced restrictions on electricity consumption on November 27 throughout Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian attacks. Throughout the day, hourly outage schedules will operate in a mode from 0.5 to 2.5 queues - from 00:00 to 23:59. At the same time, power limitation schedules will be applied for industrial enterprises for the entire day.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine