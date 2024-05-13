Scandinavian countries unite amid growing security threats from russia and are ready to confront the "shadow war"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80787 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107259 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150123 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154168 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250412 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174160 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165419 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148336 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225944 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39356 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31338 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63707 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 31826 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57712 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250412 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225944 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212000 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237744 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224549 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80787 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57712 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63707 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112921 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113822 views
Actual
Scandinavian countries unite amid growing security threats from russia and are ready to confront the "shadow war"

Scandinavian countries unite amid growing security threats from russia and are ready to confront the "shadow war"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21217 views

The Baltic states and Northern Europe have reaffirmed their unity against russia's "shadow war." Sweden joined NATO, and the Baltic prime ministers promised not to abandon their support for Ukraine despite moscow's intimidation.

The Baltic States and Northern Europe reaffirm their unity in the face of russia's "shadow war". CNN writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

During a visit to Stockholm by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the prime ministers of Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that cooperation between the Nordic and Baltic countries is "deeper than ever in the modern world" because it is backed by growing security threats from russia.

The meeting focused on security policy and the July NATO summit in Washington.

We have long valued our neighbors, but at the same time underestimated the importance of concrete, operational cooperation

- Kristersson said in his article in the Swedish business newspaper Dagens Industri.

Meanwhile, the three Baltic prime ministers met in Lithuania to reaffirm that moscow's intimidation will not force them to abandon their support for Ukraine.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that russia has intensified its shadow war against all European countries.

It wants to really scare and intimidate the free world to scare us away from helping Ukraine. We must not be afraid

- She said.

The publication reminds that by joining NATO, Sweden has rejected more than two centuries of historical neutrality. The Baltic Sea, which includes maritime access to the russian city of St. Petersburg and the Kaliningrad enclave, is now almost surrounded by NATO members.

russia has neither the intention nor the ability to attack any NATO country - Deputy Secretary General of the Alliance11.05.24, 18:58 • 83079 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarNews of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
cnnCNN
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
baltic-seaBaltic Sea
stockholmStockholm
finlandFinland
islandiiaIceland
denmarkDenmark
lithuaniaLithuania
swedenSweden
norwayNorway
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising