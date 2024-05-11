russia has neither the intention nor the ability to attack any NATO country - Deputy Secretary General of the Alliance

Currently, Russia has neither the intention nor the ability to attack any of the NATO countries, but a total hybrid war has been waged against the Alliance. This was stated by NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană, quoted by Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

russia has neither the intention nor the ability to militarily attack any NATO country, but an all-out hybrid war has been waged against the Alliance. we are witnessing cyberattacks, disinformation, hybrid warfare, sabotage, acts of violence and murder. We are witnessing a combination of crises, technological and social transformations of unprecedented complexity. So I can only say one thing: thank God we are in NATO - Joan said.

He noted that NATO is in the process of adapting and transforming as never before in recent decades, including in defense plans and by increasing military production.

Recall

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO does not intend to use its troops on the territory of Ukraine, but Kyiv has not asked for it.