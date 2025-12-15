Scandal in the Bundestag: AfD MP accused of using banned Nazi salute

Rauch/dpa

A political scandal is unfolding in Germany: prosecutors have charged far-right MP Matthias Moosdorf (Alternative for Germany party, AfD) after he was allegedly caught performing a banned Nazi salute in the Bundestag building. This was reported by DPA, writes UNN.

Details

The 60-year-old MP from Saxony is accused of using symbols of unconstitutional organizations. According to the investigation, in June 2023, Moosdorf allegedly greeted a party colleague with a banned gesture, clicking his heels. The alleged incident occurred in the cloakroom near the eastern entrance to the Reichstag.

Parliament lifted the politician's immunity back in October to conduct an investigation. Moosdorf himself vehemently denies the accusations, calling them "strange" and stating that "nothing could be more absurd."

