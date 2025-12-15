$42.190.08
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 11274 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 14386 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower status
09:35 AM • 16184 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 18216 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 17581 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 18462 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 24401 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 33093 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 28904 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Popular news
Moscow attacked by drones: explosions heard, local airports suspended operations
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab wounds
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in Turkey
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detained
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual support
Publications
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual support
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter evenings
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive mood
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Donetsk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearance
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the US
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
Scandal in the Bundestag: AfD MP accused of using banned Nazi salute

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

The German prosecutor's office has filed charges against far-right MP Matthias Moosdorf of the AfD. He was allegedly caught performing a banned Nazi salute in the Bundestag in June 2023.

Scandal in the Bundestag: AfD MP accused of using banned Nazi salute
Rauch/dpa

A political scandal is unfolding in Germany: prosecutors have charged far-right MP Matthias Moosdorf (Alternative for Germany party, AfD) after he was allegedly caught performing a banned Nazi salute in the Bundestag building. This was reported by DPA, writes UNN.

Details

The 60-year-old MP from Saxony is accused of using symbols of unconstitutional organizations. According to the investigation, in June 2023, Moosdorf allegedly greeted a party colleague with a banned gesture, clicking his heels. The alleged incident occurred in the cloakroom near the eastern entrance to the Reichstag.

Sahra Wagenknecht, who criticized Germany for supporting Ukraine, is leaving her post as head of the left-populist BSW party.10.11.25, 19:39 • 15532 views

Parliament lifted the politician's immunity back in October to conduct an investigation. Moosdorf himself vehemently denies the accusations, calling them "strange" and stating that "nothing could be more absurd."

Berlin outraged: German conductor accepted award from Putin06.11.25, 16:56 • 5187 views

Stepan Haftko

