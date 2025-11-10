$41.980.11
Sahra Wagenknecht, who criticized Germany for supporting Ukraine, is leaving her post as head of the left-populist BSW party.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1556 views

Sahra Wagenknecht, known for her criticism of aid to Ukraine, is stepping down as head of the BSW party. She will lead the commission on fundamental values, and Fabio De Masi will be her successor.

Sahra Wagenknecht, who criticized Germany for supporting Ukraine, is leaving her post as head of the left-populist BSW party.

German politician Sahra Wagenknecht is stepping down as head of the party she founded, the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), to lead a newly established commission on fundamental values. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW and Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

Details

German politician Sahra Wagenknecht, known for her criticism of aid to Ukraine in the war against Russian aggression, announced that she is stepping down as head of the BSW party she founded.

Sahra Wagenknecht will not run for party leader at the federal congress in early December 2025. Her new goal is to head the BSW commission on core values, which will focus on improving the party's programmatic profile. The politician's successor as head of the BSW will be MEP Fabio De Masi.

Reference

56-year-old Sahra Wagenknecht, who founded the party named after her in 2024 after breaking with the Left Party, previously stated that this name was only a temporary solution. At the same time, Wagenknecht's critics accused her of tailoring the new party too much to herself.

It is not yet clear whether the party without Wagenknecht's name in its title will be able to maintain its rating at the previous level.

Recall

A year ago, the rating of the "Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance" (BSW) in Germany dropped to 8%, reaching a minimum since June 23. The strongest opposition force remains the CDU/CSU bloc with 31% support.

German BSW party leader Sahra Wagenknecht states that Putin will not attack NATO, as he is not suicidal and knows about the Alliance's superiority in armaments. She believes that talks about additional NATO armaments are "wrong and dishonest".

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Christian Democratic Union of Germany
NATO
Germany