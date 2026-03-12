SBU raids Lviv City Council - what is known

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 758 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 11277 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 26028 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 43403 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 44567 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 38077 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 41528 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 36582 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 39513 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 35156 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2.4m/s
42%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The defeat of Russian diplomacy and the reliance on terror became the main outcome of the year after the peace initiatives in Jeddah – SybihaMarch 11, 11:20 PM • 21364 views
War in Iran threatens European economy with inflation rising above 3%March 11, 11:42 PM • 6568 views
Iranian hackers claimed to have carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the American medical company StrykerMarch 12, 12:00 AM • 11541 views
UN Security Council approves resolution condemning massive Iranian attacks on Persian Gulf countriesMarch 12, 12:18 AM • 5218 views
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed05:41 AM • 22280 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 33564 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 38504 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 42357 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 73574 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 78968 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Oksen Lisovyi
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 30570 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 20336 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 20052 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 22087 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 34280 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
BFM TV

SBU raids Lviv City Council - what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1466 views

The Security Service of Ukraine is reportedly investigating the issue of military conscription. Investigative actions are ongoing at the city council officials.

SBU raids Lviv City Council - what is known

The SBU is conducting investigative actions in one of the departments of the Lviv City Council, the Lviv City Council reported on social media on Thursday, writes UNN.

Law enforcement agencies are conducting investigative actions in one of the departments of the Lviv City Council. Today, March 12, the Security Service of Ukraine Department is conducting investigative actions regarding circumstances that may be related to the reservation of conscripts.

- reported the Lviv City Council.

The city council's statement says that "the city will fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies to establish all circumstances of the case and ensure a fair investigation."

Lviv City Council deputy Ihor Zinkevych shared details on social media, stating that "today, 12.03.2026, in the morning, the SBU is conducting searches of officials in the Lviv City Council. Preliminary, the investigative actions concern works performed after a missile attack and the use of budget funds for reconstruction." "Currently, as they say, Mayor Sadovyi is still abroad on a working trip," he noted.

SBU conducted searches at "Kyivteploenergo" after Russian attacks, heat restoration process blocked - KMDA13.02.26, 17:01 • 5835 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Search
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Andriy Sadovyi
Lviv