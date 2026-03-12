SBU raids Lviv City Council - what is known

The SBU is conducting investigative actions in one of the departments of the Lviv City Council, the Lviv City Council reported on social media on Thursday, writes UNN.

Law enforcement agencies are conducting investigative actions in one of the departments of the Lviv City Council. Today, March 12, the Security Service of Ukraine Department is conducting investigative actions regarding circumstances that may be related to the reservation of conscripts. - reported the Lviv City Council.

The city council's statement says that "the city will fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies to establish all circumstances of the case and ensure a fair investigation."

Lviv City Council deputy Ihor Zinkevych shared details on social media, stating that "today, 12.03.2026, in the morning, the SBU is conducting searches of officials in the Lviv City Council. Preliminary, the investigative actions concern works performed after a missile attack and the use of budget funds for reconstruction." "Currently, as they say, Mayor Sadovyi is still abroad on a working trip," he noted.

