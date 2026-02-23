SBU officer exposed for taking a $68,000 bribe to remove someone from the wanted list and grant a mobilization deferment

An employee of one of the inter-district departments of the Security Service of Ukraine was exposed for bribery. As reported by NABU and SAP, the official received 68 thousand dollars for resolving the issue of removing two citizens from the wanted list in the TCC and SP with subsequent registration of a deferment for them, UNN reports.

Details

On February 23, NABU detectives exposed an employee of one of the inter-district departments of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast for receiving an unlawful benefit.

It was found that the official received 68,000 US dollars for resolving the issue of removing two citizens from the wanted list in the TCC and SP with subsequent registration of a deferment for them, as well as for committing actions using his official position aimed at concealing the specified illegal activity. - the SAP statement says.

Under these circumstances, the deferment was to be issued by providing knowingly false documents about the presence of three children, whose fictitious birth certificates were allegedly to be issued abroad.

Preliminary legal qualification – Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Urgent investigative actions are currently underway. The issue of notifying the person of suspicion and applying a preventive measure is being decided.

