In Zaporizhzhia, a lawyer sold "immunity" from mobilization and was caught taking a bribe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

During the search, the suspect was found to have draft notices and significant amounts of foreign currency.

In Zaporizhzhia, a lawyer sold "immunity" from mobilization and was caught taking a bribe
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

In Zaporizhzhia, law enforcement officers exposed and detained a lawyer suspected of attempting to profit from "resolving issues" related to military registration and selling "immunity" from mobilization. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Details

The suspected human rights defender used his professional status for illegal enrichment. Currently, his actions are qualified under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including attempted crime and obtaining undue advantage for influence.

According to the investigation, a man approached the lawyer who wanted to change his place of military registration. That is, initially it was about a formal procedure that is usually carried out legally. However, law enforcement officers claim that the lawyer offered the client not just to transfer to another place of registration, but to arrange a set of dubious "guarantees" for money in case of an inspection.

For 20 thousand hryvnias, he allegedly promised to help with the change of registration and additionally prepare a fictitious summons that could be presented during contact with employees of the TCC and SP. In essence, the investigation believes that the client was sold a cover document, designed to create the appearance of legality during an inspection.

According to the prosecutor's office, the offers did not end there. Later, the suspect allegedly voiced an expanded version of the "scheme": to completely exclude the client from military registration as unfit for service. Such a status would allow the man to cross the border unhindered. The lawyer estimated the cost of this "service" at 18 thousand US dollars. In other words, it was no longer about a one-time insurance with a summons, but about an attempt to arrange a fictitious registration of non-conscript status.

Law enforcement officers detained the lawyer at the moment of receiving the bribe.

During searches at work and at home, the suspect was found to have summons forms for the TCC and SP, as well as cash: almost 20 thousand US dollars and 5,500 euros.

The court has already chosen a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of personal recognizance. This is one of the mildest preventive measures, which does not involve either detention or house arrest. The prosecutor's office disagreed with this decision and announced that it had appealed it, insisting on a review of the preventive measure.

Recall

In Odesa region, a sergeant was exposed for bribery for transferring from "zero" to a rear unit.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

