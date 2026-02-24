SBU officer exposed for bribery in exchange for deferment, notified of suspicion

An official of the Security Service of Ukraine, who was exposed in Kyiv for receiving undue benefits for assisting in removing from the wanted list and arranging a deferment from mobilization, has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the SAPO.

On February 24, 2026, under the procedural guidance of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives notified an employee of one of the inter-district departments of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast of suspicion. - the message says.

The official is charged with receiving undue benefits under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the suspect received 68 thousand US dollars for resolving the issue of removing two citizens from the wanted list in territorial recruitment centers and social support with the subsequent arrangement of a deferment from mobilization for them.

According to the investigation, the deferment was planned to be arranged by providing knowingly false documents about the alleged presence of three children with the citizens. Fictitious birth certificates were allegedly to be issued abroad. Also, according to law enforcement officers, the official took actions using his official position to conceal illegal activities.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is currently being decided.

On February 23, law enforcement officers exposed an employee of one of the inter-district departments of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast for receiving undue benefits.