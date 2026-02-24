SBU officer exposed for bribery in exchange for deferment, notified of suspicion

$43.300.02
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 1676 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 3934 views
The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Rubikon unit's MTZ and other occupation facilities, including with the use of ATACMS
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 19857 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 17550 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 16960 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 17094 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16122 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 22461 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 40640 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 30942 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Garik Korogodsky's daughter explained why she joined the military serviceFebruary 24, 04:30 AM • 6932 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia committed a deliberate act of sabotage against Hungary and Slovakia by striking the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 24, 05:31 AM • 4852 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhotoFebruary 24, 07:05 AM • 20430 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideo09:17 AM • 9038 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 13687 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 1676 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 19857 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 42599 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 62319 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 65571 views
UNN Lite
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 3084 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 23281 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 21081 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 21818 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 39956 views
SBU officer exposed for bribery in exchange for deferment, notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

An SBU officer has been notified of suspicion for receiving $68,000 in exchange for removing a person from the wanted list and arranging a deferment from mobilization. He planned to use false documents about three children for the deferment.

SBU officer exposed for bribery in exchange for deferment, notified of suspicion

An official of the Security Service of Ukraine, who was exposed in Kyiv for receiving undue benefits for assisting in removing from the wanted list and arranging a deferment from mobilization, has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the SAPO.

On February 24, 2026, under the procedural guidance of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives notified an employee of one of the inter-district departments of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast of suspicion.

- the message says.

The official is charged with receiving undue benefits under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Let's add

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the suspect received 68 thousand US dollars for resolving the issue of removing two citizens from the wanted list in territorial recruitment centers and social support with the subsequent arrangement of a deferment from mobilization for them.

According to the investigation, the deferment was planned to be arranged by providing knowingly false documents about the alleged presence of three children with the citizens. Fictitious birth certificates were allegedly to be issued abroad. Also, according to law enforcement officers, the official took actions using his official position to conceal illegal activities.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is currently being decided.

Recall

On February 23, law enforcement officers exposed an employee of one of the inter-district departments of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast for receiving undue benefits.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

