SBU detained a Russian spy who was looking for SSO partisans in Rivne

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 1194 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
06:59 AM • 11152 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 26845 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 29120 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 27483 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 29326 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 23909 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 19417 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 22332 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 27979 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.9m/s
65%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Greek Air Force Colonel arrested for spying for ChinaFebruary 10, 11:58 PM • 10458 views
Massive UAV attack on Volgograd region: factory fire and damaged housesFebruary 11, 12:12 AM • 13804 views
US and Iran diplomatic efforts stalled amid threat of airstrikesFebruary 11, 01:12 AM • 11855 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cables05:23 AM • 5558 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideo07:17 AM • 7156 views
Publications
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 1196 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 30101 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 36826 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 33064 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 48199 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Village
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 744 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 25342 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 27100 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 26438 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 51931 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Financial Times

SBU detained a Russian spy who was looking for SSO partisans in Rivne

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The SBU detained a 28-year-old Russian, a former intelligence officer, who, under the guise of a civilian from the Krasnoyarsk Krai, was collecting data on servicemen of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He faces up to 15 years in prison for espionage.

SBU detained a Russian spy who was looking for SSO partisans in Rivne
Photo: SBU

The SBU counterintelligence detained a Russian spy in Rivne who was trying to track down the partisan underground of the Special Operations Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the Ukrainian special service, the detained perpetrator was a 28-year-old Russian. In 2018-2019, he served in the armed forces of the aggressor country: his military specialty was reconnaissance.

In 2021, he arrived in Rivne under the guise of an ordinary resident of the Krasnoyarsk Krai who has relatives in Ukraine.

The suspect began collecting contacts of servicemen of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to spy "inside" this unit. In particular, he tried to obtain personal data of SSO servicemen and transfer it to the Rashists through pre-established closed electronic communication channels. In addition, he was interested in information about individuals who secretly cooperate with the SSO and are involved in the preparation and conduct of special operations.

- the report says.

He was found to have not only means of communication, transmission and storage of information, but also Russian military uniforms and documents of the aggressor country.

The detainee was charged with suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (espionage). The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

- the report says.

Recall

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained one Russian informant in Donetsk region. He turned out to be a 33-year-old employee of the regional branch of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Security Service of Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Rivne