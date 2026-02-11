SBU detained a Russian spy who was looking for SSO partisans in Rivne

Photo: SBU

The SBU counterintelligence detained a Russian spy in Rivne who was trying to track down the partisan underground of the Special Operations Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the Ukrainian special service, the detained perpetrator was a 28-year-old Russian. In 2018-2019, he served in the armed forces of the aggressor country: his military specialty was reconnaissance.

In 2021, he arrived in Rivne under the guise of an ordinary resident of the Krasnoyarsk Krai who has relatives in Ukraine.

The suspect began collecting contacts of servicemen of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to spy "inside" this unit. In particular, he tried to obtain personal data of SSO servicemen and transfer it to the Rashists through pre-established closed electronic communication channels. In addition, he was interested in information about individuals who secretly cooperate with the SSO and are involved in the preparation and conduct of special operations. - the report says.

He was found to have not only means of communication, transmission and storage of information, but also Russian military uniforms and documents of the aggressor country.

The detainee was charged with suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (espionage). The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. - the report says.

Recall

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained one Russian informant in Donetsk region. He turned out to be a 33-year-old employee of the regional branch of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".