12:34 AM • 10135 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
11:31 PM • 22111 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 20643 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 26118 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 21915 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 19775 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 19057 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
October 17, 04:16 PM • 17035 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM • 19380 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
October 17, 01:38 PM • 20744 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
Publications
Exclusives
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 64737 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 89713 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 117129 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 83245 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 107573 views
SBU detained a Russian agent who tried to blow up a police officer's car in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

SBU counterintelligence thwarted a terrorist attack attempt in Dnipro, detaining a 38-year-old drug addict from Kharkiv who planted explosives under a National Police official's car. Russian special services tried to remotely activate the explosives, but the SBU prevented the detonation.

SBU detained a Russian agent who tried to blow up a police officer's car in Dnipro

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine thwarted another attempt by Russian special services to carry out a terrorist attack in Dnipro. As a result of pre-emptive actions, a Russian agent who was preparing to blow up a National Police official's car was detained in the frontline city. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

SBU officers detained the suspect "red-handed" when she planted an improvised explosive device (IED) under a law enforcement officer's car in one of the city's residential areas.

It is noted that at the time of the arrest, Russian special services tried to remotely activate the explosive device to blow up the car along with their accomplice. However, SBU counterintelligence neutralized the IED in advance and prevented its detonation.

According to the case materials, the perpetrator turned out to be a 38-year-old drug addict from Kharkiv, who came to the attention of the occupiers while looking for "money for a dose" in Telegram channels.

After recruitment, her handler from the Russian Federation sent her to Dnipro, where she first picked up a rigged explosive device, hidden in a backpack, from a cache. Then the woman went to the IED planting site according to the Rashist's coordinates.

- the SBU post says.

SBU investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted terrorist act).

The perpetrator is in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

SBU counterintelligence and the National Police detained eight Russian agents who committed sabotage in southern Ukraine. An attempt to recruit in Lviv was also exposed, where two people were used "in the dark" by the enemy for arson.

Adjusted enemy fire and hoped to avoid punishment: three Russian agents sentenced to long prison terms17.10.25, 15:56 • 2188 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Social network
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
Lviv
Kharkiv