SBU detained a Russian agent who tried to blow up a police officer's car in Dnipro

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine thwarted another attempt by Russian special services to carry out a terrorist attack in Dnipro. As a result of pre-emptive actions, a Russian agent who was preparing to blow up a National Police official's car was detained in the frontline city. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

SBU officers detained the suspect "red-handed" when she planted an improvised explosive device (IED) under a law enforcement officer's car in one of the city's residential areas.

It is noted that at the time of the arrest, Russian special services tried to remotely activate the explosive device to blow up the car along with their accomplice. However, SBU counterintelligence neutralized the IED in advance and prevented its detonation.

According to the case materials, the perpetrator turned out to be a 38-year-old drug addict from Kharkiv, who came to the attention of the occupiers while looking for "money for a dose" in Telegram channels.

After recruitment, her handler from the Russian Federation sent her to Dnipro, where she first picked up a rigged explosive device, hidden in a backpack, from a cache. Then the woman went to the IED planting site according to the Rashist's coordinates. - the SBU post says.

SBU investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted terrorist act).

The perpetrator is in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

SBU counterintelligence and the National Police detained eight Russian agents who committed sabotage in southern Ukraine. An attempt to recruit in Lviv was also exposed, where two people were used "in the dark" by the enemy for arson.

