04:15 PM
Publications
Exclusives
Russia's intentions to withdraw from the Convention against Torture complicate the situation for Ukrainian prisoners of war - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Russia plans to withdraw from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture, which will remove mechanisms of pressure on the aggressor. This endangers Ukrainian military personnel and civilians held in Russian places of detention.

Russia's intentions to withdraw from the Convention against Torture complicate the situation for Ukrainian prisoners of war - Lubinets

Russia's intentions to withdraw from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture may lead to the elimination of pressure mechanisms previously applied against the aggressor state. This endangers Ukrainians, both military and civilian, who are held in Russian places of detention, writes UNN with reference to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Details

Recently, Russia announced that it plans to withdraw from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture. This document not only prohibits torture and inhuman treatment but also has mechanisms of obligations. To fulfill them, the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture was established under the Council of Europe — an independent international body that received the right to monitor places of detention.

- Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman also noted that back in March 2022, the aggressor state was excluded from the Council of Europe. Thus, Russia was a party to the convention after withdrawing from the Council of Europe, but in fact, this is only a formality.

Lubinets also explained what such a step by the Russians could lead to:

Thus, Russia avoids international mechanisms for preventing torture in places of detention, including those where Ukrainians, both military and civilian, are held. 

- the explanation states.

The actions of the Russians will remain outside the external control of the commission. This will only contribute to the continuation of torture and inhuman treatment of people.

Also in the context of the explanation, the following:

  • Although formally, Russia remained a party to the convention, which provided grounds for legal and judicial pressure;
    • Responsibility to the Council of Europe is changing. This signals that torture and inhuman treatment in prisons in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories are not just tolerated, but become an “internal affair of Russia.”

      Although we already understand this: for more than a decade, since Russia has been arbitrarily detaining people in the temporarily occupied territories, torturing, and committing psychological and physical violence against Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war

      - Lubinets added.

      Russian Human Rights Commissioner announced a meeting with a representative of the Ukrainian Ombudsman mediated by Belarus25.08.25, 06:14 • 3768 views

      The Ombudsman expressed the opinion that such a step by Russia is a kind of political signal. The aggressor country demonstrates that it does not care about human rights and no longer recognizes European norms. Also, such actions by Russia create risks of widespread human rights violations, especially during armed conflicts, regarding prisoners of war and civilians.

      That is, it is not only about humanitarian consequences within Russia, but also about a crisis of the world legal order. As we know, impunity only breeds new crimes. 

      - he noted.

      Lubinets also called on the rest of the world to exert pressure within the available tools. Russia is still a party to the UN Convention against Torture, and interaction with the ICRC remains relevant.

      This potentially preserves the operation of universal mechanisms for preventing and investigating torture. In addition, it is extremely important to document torture crimes in places of detention in the Russian Federation and transfer them to the International Criminal Court. Sanctions against individuals who want or commit inhuman treatment in places of detention are also important.

      - Lubinets emphasized.

      Addition

      Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reported that during the last exchange, letters were handed over to prisoners of war, and the parties discussed the transfer of humanitarian parcels.

      Pavlo Zinchenko

