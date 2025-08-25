Russian Human Rights Commissioner announced a meeting with a representative of the Ukrainian Ombudsman mediated by Belarus
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Human Rights Commissioner and a representative of the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights met with the mediation of Belarus. The parties discussed family reunification, visits to prisoners, and exchange of letters.
The Russian Human Rights Commissioner, Tatyana Moskalkova, announced that her meeting with a representative of the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights took place with the mediation of the Belarusian side. This is reported by UNN with reference to her social media post.
Details
According to Moskalkova, the parties discussed issues of family reunification, visiting prisoners, and forming parcels for them. There was also an exchange of letters from prisoners of war to their relatives.
Recall
Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange, returning home servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and civilians. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022, including journalist Dmytro Khyliuk.
The liberated defenders of Ukraine were greeted along the roads with flags and sincere smiles. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets shared a video where Ukrainians meet the liberated heroes.
