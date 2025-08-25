$41.220.00
August 24, 01:49 PM
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Russian Human Rights Commissioner announced a meeting with a representative of the Ukrainian Ombudsman mediated by Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The Russian Human Rights Commissioner and a representative of the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights met with the mediation of Belarus. The parties discussed family reunification, visits to prisoners, and exchange of letters.

Russian Human Rights Commissioner announced a meeting with a representative of the Ukrainian Ombudsman mediated by Belarus

The Russian Human Rights Commissioner, Tatyana Moskalkova, announced that her meeting with a representative of the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights took place with the mediation of the Belarusian side. This is reported by UNN with reference to her social media post.

Details

According to Moskalkova, the parties discussed issues of family reunification, visiting prisoners, and forming parcels for them. There was also an exchange of letters from prisoners of war to their relatives.

Recall

Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange, returning home servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and civilians. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022, including journalist Dmytro Khyliuk.

The liberated defenders of Ukraine were greeted along the roads with flags and sincere smiles. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets shared a video where Ukrainians meet the liberated heroes.

Long-awaited return: journalist Dmytro Khyliuk released from Russian captivity24.08.25, 16:53 • 3022 views

Veronika Marchenko

Politics
Belarus
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine