Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy sector create nuclear risks - Sybiha

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has recognized that Russia's systemic attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure pose a direct threat to nuclear safety. This was written on the social network "X" by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

According to him, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a corresponding resolution recognizing the nuclear risks associated with strikes on Ukraine's energy system.

The IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution recognizing the direct implications for nuclear safety and security due to Russia's systemic attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Sybiha reported.

The minister emphasized that Russian strikes on electrical substations that power nuclear facilities create a real threat of accidents.

Attacks on substations that provide electricity to nuclear facilities are not just another series of strikes. This is a deliberate attempt to create conditions for a blackout and increase the risk of a nuclear incident - noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sybiha thanked the members of the IAEA Board of Governors for supporting the agency's monitoring and expert missions in Ukraine.

He also stated that Russia's actions could be considered nuclear terrorism.

This is nuclear terrorism. There can be no "business as usual" with Russia in nuclear energy as long as it creates unacceptable risks - through the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and constant strikes on the energy system that ensures the operation of nuclear safety systems - the minister emphasized.

According to Sybiha, Ukraine has repeatedly warned about the possible involvement of representatives of the Russian state energy sector, in particular "Rosatom", in planning attacks on substations critical for powering Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

The minister emphasized that the next step should be to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, increase pressure on Moscow, and impose sanctions against "Rosatom." He stressed that all those involved in such actions must be held accountable.

