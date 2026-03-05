Ukraine condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan and calls for consolidated efforts

Ukraine condemns Iran's strike on Azerbaijan and calls on the international community to consolidate efforts to counter threats from Tehran. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Foreign Minister, Iran's attack is a continuation of its aggressive policy, which poses a threat not only to the Middle East but also to the wider international environment.

We condemn Iran's strike on Azerbaijan, which was a continuation of its reckless attacks on countries in the Middle East and Europe – Sybiha stated.

The Minister emphasized that Iran has long been destabilizing the situation in various regions of the world, particularly through its support for Russia's military actions against Ukraine.

There has never been any reason for Iranian terrorists to harm Azerbaijan, Ukraine – by supplying its drones to Russia – or other countries where they have caused chaos, killings, and destabilization – emphasized the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

Sybiha also stated that the latest strike on Azerbaijani territory confirms the global nature of the threat from Tehran.

The Foreign Minister stressed the need for joint international action to curb Iran's aggressive policy and restore stability in the world.

All international efforts must be consolidated to neutralize the threats posed by the Iranian regime, give the Iranian people a chance for a normal life, and restore security and stability in the Middle East and beyond – Sybiha stated.

Recall

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi denied the country's attack on Nakhchivan airport in Azerbaijan. A similar statement was made by the Iranian General Staff