On Monday evening, November 23, Russians struck a parking lot in the Kovel district of Volyn region. The State Emergency Service reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that three truck trailers caught fire as a result of the attack.

Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties - the statement says.

We remind you

In October, one person was killed and 8 were injured in Volyn as a result of Russian strikes; trucks caught fire.

An enterprise in Volyn came under attack: residents of Manevychi were urged to leave their homes due to smoke