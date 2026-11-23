Russians struck a parking lot in Volyn: trailers caught fire
Kyiv • UNN
In Kovel district, three cargo trailers caught fire as a result of a Russian strike. The fire was extinguished; there were no casualties.
On Monday evening, November 23, Russians struck a parking lot in the Kovel district of Volyn region. The State Emergency Service reports, according to UNN.
Details
It is reported that three truck trailers caught fire as a result of the attack.
Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties
We remind you
In October, one person was killed and 8 were injured in Volyn as a result of Russian strikes; trucks caught fire.
An enterprise in Volyn came under attack: residents of Manevychi were urged to leave their homes due to smoke18.10.26, 10:14 • 14755 views