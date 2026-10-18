$44.8950.31
ukenru
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 2122 views
Cabinet of Ministers is being urged to introduce a moratorium until consultations on reservation from mobilization are completed
07:14 AM • 2788 views
An enterprise in Volyn came under attack: residents of Manevychi were urged to leave their homes due to smoke
06:59 AM • 4016 views
"White Nights" in St. Petersburg: drones attacked an oil terminal and VK data centerPhotoVideo
05:38 AM • 12425 views
Trump will need up to 60 days to consider sanctions against Russia — Rubio
05:15 AM • 15137 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 180 drones and a missile — how many were shot down and how many hits were recorded
05:03 AM • 4916 views
Ukraine does not have access to Starshield — Rubio
04:31 AM • 14947 views
Trump traded Ukrainian lives for Russian diesel ahead of the elections - Le Monde
October 18, 12:53 AM • 22362 views
Trump proposes that Ukraine restore the transit of Russian gas to Europe as part of a "peace deal" — NYTPhoto
October 17, 11:25 PM • 22825 views
"The deal with the devil is getting dirtier": Congress criticized Trump for lifting sanctions against the Russian Federation — AP
October 17, 08:12 PM • 25740 views
Ballistic missile strike on Kharkiv: four injured in two districts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2.7m/s
97%
752mm
Popular news
Germany plans to ban social media for children under 13October 17, 11:56 PM • 8460 views
Europe is developing its own satellite network instead of Starlink — ZelenskyyOctober 18, 12:22 AM • 5850 views
St. Petersburg attacked by drones: a tank is burning at the oil terminalPhotoVideoOctober 18, 01:24 AM • 11349 views
In central Brussels, young people rioted: around 10 detainedPhoto02:26 AM • 7028 views
SpaceX restricted Ukraine's access to satellite communications at the borders - ISW04:15 AM • 4450 views
Publications
Cabinet of Ministers is being urged to introduce a moratorium until consultations on reservation from mobilization are completed
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 2154 views
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
Exclusive
October 17, 10:59 AM • 44596 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
Exclusive
October 17, 07:05 AM • 48622 views
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: why it is observed on October 17 and how acute the problem remainsOctober 17, 05:00 AM • 46782 views
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
October 16, 01:30 PM • 71752 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
Emmanuel Macron
Iryna Terekh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dubois retained the WBO title with a devastating victory over WardleyPhoto05:28 AM • 3244 views
80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeupOctober 17, 12:08 PM • 29769 views
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokespersonOctober 17, 08:12 AM • 33612 views
Billy Joel said that doctors had forbidden him from performing and drivingOctober 17, 03:05 AM • 30278 views
Johnny Depp has found himself at the center of a new scandal: a famous actor has denied being friends with himPhotoOctober 17, 02:05 AM • 29094 views
Actual
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system

An enterprise in Volyn came under attack: residents of Manevychi were urged to leave their homes due to smoke

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2866 views

Warehousing and production facilities caught fire in Manevychi following an attack by the Russian Federation. Authorities urged residents to close their windows or leave their homes.

An enterprise in Volyn came under attack: residents of Manevychi were urged to leave their homes due to smoke

In Manevychi, Volyn region, Russian forces attacked a local warehouse, causing a major fire and heavy smoke. Local authorities called on residents to leave their homes. This was reported by UNN, citing Volyn Regional Military Administration Head Roman Romaniuk and Manevychi settlement head Oleksandr Havryliuk. 

Unfortunately, this morning we again had an industrial enterprise in the urban-type settlement of Manevychi hit. According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries. All relevant services are working at the scene. The response to the attack is ongoing. The warehouse and production buildings are on fire. The fire is severe, the area is extensive, and there is heavy smoke. The wind is blowing toward the settlement, so I urge local residents, if possible, to remain indoors, keep windows and doors tightly closed, turn off forced-air ventilation, and avoid being outdoors unless absolutely necessary 

- Roman Romaniuk wrote. 

Manevychi settlement head Oleksandr Havryliuk urged residents to leave their homes. 

Move to friends’ homes in other parts of the settlement. There is heavy smoke, with a northerly wind 

- Havryliuk wrote. 

We remind you 

On the night of October 18, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 180 attack UAVs and an Iskander-M ballistic missile. Ukrainian forces shot down/suppressed 152 enemy drones, and hits were recorded at 20 locations. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineKyiv region
Explosions
Evacuation
Fires
War in Ukraine
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine