An enterprise in Volyn came under attack: residents of Manevychi were urged to leave their homes due to smoke

In Manevychi, Volyn region, Russian forces attacked a local warehouse, causing a major fire and heavy smoke. Local authorities called on residents to leave their homes. This was reported by UNN, citing Volyn Regional Military Administration Head Roman Romaniuk and Manevychi settlement head Oleksandr Havryliuk.

Unfortunately, this morning we again had an industrial enterprise in the urban-type settlement of Manevychi hit. According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries. All relevant services are working at the scene. The response to the attack is ongoing. The warehouse and production buildings are on fire. The fire is severe, the area is extensive, and there is heavy smoke. The wind is blowing toward the settlement, so I urge local residents, if possible, to remain indoors, keep windows and doors tightly closed, turn off forced-air ventilation, and avoid being outdoors unless absolutely necessary - Roman Romaniuk wrote.

Manevychi settlement head Oleksandr Havryliuk urged residents to leave their homes.

Move to friends’ homes in other parts of the settlement. There is heavy smoke, with a northerly wind - Havryliuk wrote.

We remind you

On the night of October 18, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 180 attack UAVs and an Iskander-M ballistic missile. Ukrainian forces shot down/suppressed 152 enemy drones, and hits were recorded at 20 locations.