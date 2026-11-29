In Dnipro, a 6-year-old boy was injured as a result of a Russian strike on a multi-story residential building and was taken to hospital. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

The enemy attack damaged a multi-story building and caused a fire. All emergency services are working at the scene of the strike, providing the necessary assistance to local residents.

The child was hospitalized in moderate condition — Hanzha reported.

The regional governor also released a video from the site of the Russian attack.

Russians attacked the Vinnytsia region — there are fatalities and one person injured