Russians struck a high-rise building in Dnipro – among those injured is a 6-year-old child
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian strike damaged a high-rise building in Dnipro and caused a fire. A 6-year-old boy in moderate condition was hospitalized.
In Dnipro, a 6-year-old boy was injured as a result of a Russian strike on a multi-story residential building and was taken to hospital. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.
Details
The enemy attack damaged a multi-story building and caused a fire. All emergency services are working at the scene of the strike, providing the necessary assistance to local residents.
The child was hospitalized in moderate condition
The regional governor also released a video from the site of the Russian attack.
Russians attacked the Vinnytsia region — there are fatalities and one person injured29.11.26, 17:25 • 1310 views