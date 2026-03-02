Russians shelled Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka, 5 dead and 13 wounded

$43.100.11
March 1, 08:23 PM • 29104 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 58892 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 56513 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 62300 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 70791 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 73035 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 76764 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 79411 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 82173 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 76018 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - ReutersMarch 2, 12:42 AM • 41057 views
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terroristMarch 2, 01:16 AM • 42671 views
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - mediaMarch 2, 01:51 AM • 42189 views
Israel mobilizes 100,000 reservists for war against Iran - mediaMarch 2, 02:27 AM • 17824 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history07:24 AM • 19524 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 120182 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 126031 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 107517 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 108629 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 108443 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 64824 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 62680 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 58352 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 56767 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 69140 views
Russians shelled Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka, 5 dead and 13 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

As a result of the morning Russian shelling of Donetsk region, 5 people were killed and 13 were wounded. The strikes hit Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka, damaging 7 multi-story buildings.

Russians shelled Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka, 5 dead and 13 wounded

At least 5 people were killed and 13 wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region this morning, said the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.

Around 8 o'clock, the Russians struck Kramatorsk: killing 3 people and wounding 2 more. Later, around 10 o'clock, Druzhkivka came under shelling: there are currently reports of 2 dead and 11 wounded. 7 multi-story buildings were damaged.

- Filashkin wrote.

According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, on March 2, 2026, at 05:00, Russian troops hit Druzhkivka with an FPV drone. Three hours later, the occupiers attacked a civilian infrastructure object in Kramatorsk with artillery.

Journalists wounded in morning strike on Kramatorsk08.02.26, 14:41 • 7064 views

Julia Shramko

Druzhkivka
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast
Kramatorsk