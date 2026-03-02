Russians shelled Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka, 5 dead and 13 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the morning Russian shelling of Donetsk region, 5 people were killed and 13 were wounded. The strikes hit Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka, damaging 7 multi-story buildings.
At least 5 people were killed and 13 wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region this morning, said the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.
Around 8 o'clock, the Russians struck Kramatorsk: killing 3 people and wounding 2 more. Later, around 10 o'clock, Druzhkivka came under shelling: there are currently reports of 2 dead and 11 wounded. 7 multi-story buildings were damaged.
According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, on March 2, 2026, at 05:00, Russian troops hit Druzhkivka with an FPV drone. Three hours later, the occupiers attacked a civilian infrastructure object in Kramatorsk with artillery.
