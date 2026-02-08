Journalists wounded in morning strike on Kramatorsk

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 4376 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 7, 08:45 PM • 20070 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 33995 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 32750 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 37839 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 30449 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 28176 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 38539 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 49323 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 46068 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.7m/s
77%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Freedom for Iran": thousands demonstrate in Berlin in support of Iranian rebelsPhotoFebruary 8, 02:48 AM • 7540 views
Pay yourselves: occupiers disclaim responsibility for destroyed homes - CNSFebruary 8, 03:22 AM • 15245 views
US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - APFebruary 8, 04:30 AM • 23472 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhoto07:00 AM • 12673 views
Slovak President considers transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine a mistake08:56 AM • 5004 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhoto07:00 AM • 12689 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 37719 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 58163 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 52104 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 53345 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Giorgia Meloni
Jeff Bezos
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 19536 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 33654 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 35539 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 44301 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 47214 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Film

Journalists wounded in morning strike on Kramatorsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

On February 8, during shelling in Kramatorsk, journalists from the Inter TV channel were wounded. Correspondent Ihor Levenok sustained shrapnel wounds to his left arm.

Journalists wounded in morning strike on Kramatorsk

Journalists of the "Inter" TV channel came under fire in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on February 8. This was reported by the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, writes UNN.

It happened today, February 8, at five in the morning. The Russians hit high-rise buildings with several KABs. One of the aerial bombs exploded near the entrance where the "Podrobnosti" film crew lived.

- the message says.

The explosion destroyed civilian infrastructure. Correspondent Ihor Levenok suffered shrapnel wounds to his left arm. The film crew survived. However, according to Ihor Levenok, there are dead people in the neighboring entrance.

Russian troops attacked railway infrastructure in Chernihiv region, a number of train services cancelled08.02.26, 10:17 • 2340 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Kramatorsk