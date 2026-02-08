Journalists wounded in morning strike on Kramatorsk
Kyiv • UNN
On February 8, during shelling in Kramatorsk, journalists from the Inter TV channel were wounded. Correspondent Ihor Levenok sustained shrapnel wounds to his left arm.
Journalists of the "Inter" TV channel came under fire in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on February 8. This was reported by the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, writes UNN.
It happened today, February 8, at five in the morning. The Russians hit high-rise buildings with several KABs. One of the aerial bombs exploded near the entrance where the "Podrobnosti" film crew lived.
The explosion destroyed civilian infrastructure. Correspondent Ihor Levenok suffered shrapnel wounds to his left arm. The film crew survived. However, according to Ihor Levenok, there are dead people in the neighboring entrance.
