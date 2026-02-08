Russian troops attacked railway infrastructure in Chernihiv region, a number of train services cancelled
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the railway infrastructure of Chernihiv region overnight. Due to this, services between Snovsk and Bakhmach were cancelled, and trains No. 66 Kyiv – Sumy and No. 114 Uzhhorod – Kharkiv were delayed.
Russian troops attacked the railway infrastructure of Chernihiv region again at night. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that suburban and regional connections in Chernihiv and Sumy regions will undergo temporary changes: today, services between Snovsk and Bakhmach will not run.
Due to power outages, trains No. 66 Kyiv – Sumy and No. 114 Uzhhorod – Kharkiv were delayed. Both have already practically caught up.
The Lozova – Barvinkove – Kramatorsk section in Kharkiv region continues to be a high-risk zone. Bus services are provided there.
In Zaporizhzhia region, enhanced monitoring of the security situation is in effect, with the possibility of both train travel and bus transfers. Passengers are asked to carefully listen to the instructions of train crews and station stewards.
