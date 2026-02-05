Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules

Ukrzaliznytsia and the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development have prepared a draft of changes that provide for the introduction of dynamic pricing for premium segment tickets, as well as new rules for refunding money for train tickets. This was reported by the press service of UZ, UNN reports.

Ukrzaliznytsia and the Ministry of Development have prepared a draft of changes concerning the purchase and return of train tickets. The proposed solutions are being adopted in the context of a full-scale war, when railway infrastructure and rolling stock are systematically subjected to enemy shelling, and the company incurs additional costs for the safety, restoration, and protection of passengers. - the message says.

Dynamic pricing in the premium segment

As noted in UZ, the cost of a ticket in the premium segment will depend on the time of year, day of the week, date of purchase, and the level of train occupancy.

"For example, if a passenger buys a premium segment ticket for a train from Kyiv to Lviv on the first Monday of February - an off-peak period - and does so 20 days before the trip, the cost of a ticket in a sleeping car will be lower than if a ticket for the same train is bought in July - a peak period - on a Friday, when demand is high, and there is only one seat left in the car," the company said.

UZ emphasized that these changes will apply exclusively to premium segment travel - sleeping cars (luxury), 1st class Intercity trains - on domestic routes. The cost of travel in open-plan, compartment, and 2nd class Intercity trains on domestic routes will not change.

Tariffs for travel in sleeping cars (luxury) of international trains will also be indexed. The price in these cars will increase by approximately 20%. In other cars of international trains, travel prices will not change.

Updating ticket return rules

According to statistics, almost 70% of ticket returns occur 4 days before the train's departure. At the same time, a significant part of such tickets is not resold, especially in case of late returns. This creates a situation where tickets for a train are initially impossible to buy, and then it travels half-empty.

Ukrzaliznytsia proposed to introduce a scale: the amount refunded to the passenger will depend on how far in advance they cancel the trip. The earlier the ticket is returned, the larger the refund amount:

if the ticket is returned 15-20 days before the train's departure - the funds are fully refunded;

10-14 days - 90% of the ticket price is refunded;

5-9 days - 75% of the cost;

1 to 4 days - 50% of the cost;

less than 24 hours before departure - an average of 30% of the travel cost is refunded, as is currently the case.

"Important: changes to the refund conditions apply to all tickets in all cars, not just the premium segment. At the same time, they may not apply to military personnel and socially vulnerable groups of passengers, including people with disabilities, and will not apply to trains to frontline territories. The proposed changes will help distribute demand more evenly between popular and less busy dates, reduce losses from unused tickets, and make pricing more dynamic depending on demand," UZ summarized.

On the night of February 5, Russian occupiers again attacked Ukraine's railway infrastructure. In Sumy region, a duty officer who was on her way to work was injured. She has already received assistance. At the same time, traffic in the frontline regions continues with enhanced security measures.