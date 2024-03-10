russians launch missile at Myrhorod

In Poltava region, during an air raid, russians sent a missile to Myrhorod. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, the missile is heading through Sumy region on its way to Myrhorod.

In addition, a missile alert has been issued for Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Dnipro regions.

Update: At 18.33, the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced the cancellation of the air alert for Poltava region.