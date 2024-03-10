$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 20926 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 71353 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 50699 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 229262 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202844 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180662 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 224077 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249961 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155802 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371794 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 23033 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 71353 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 229262 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184643 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202844 views
russians launch missile at Myrhorod

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110224 views

During another air raid, the russians aimed a missile at Myrhorod, Poltava region.

russians launch missile at Myrhorod

In Poltava region, during an air raid, russians sent a missile to Myrhorod. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, the missile is heading through Sumy region on its way to Myrhorod.

In addition, a missile alert has been issued for Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Dnipro regions.

Update: At 18.33, the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced the cancellation of the air alert for Poltava region.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
Dnipro
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv
Poltava
Sums
Kharkiv
