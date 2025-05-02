Kovalenko: Russians are increasingly recruiting Ukrainian teenagers to carry out terrorist attacks

The Russians are trying to recruit teenagers to carry out terrorist attacks with their subsequent liquidation by blowing them up. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the most important thing is the process of targeting explanatory content to these categories, since most often teenagers "do not live in the traditional news information space at all."

And teachers are very helpful here, in general I believe that the school today has a colossal job and responsibility not only in terms of education, but also prevention - said Kovalenko.

He also emphasized the importance of the role of "media, popular teachers with active social networks".

Let us remind you

In Kharkiv, a 15-year-old girl will appear before the court, who planted explosives near the central entrance to the police department in the Slobidskyi district. Direct curators from the Russian Federation involved in the organization and coordination of this act of terror are being identified.

