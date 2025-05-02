Kovalenko: Russians are increasingly recruiting Ukrainian teenagers to carry out terrorist attacks

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
06:22 PM • 8522 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

06:05 PM • 15624 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

05:00 PM • 18831 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 35430 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 56558 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 70809 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 44080 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51417 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80177 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147936 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
1.5m/s
46%
751 mm
Popular news

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 21354 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 19251 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 51838 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 42380 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 13951 views
Publications

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 42482 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 51937 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 70809 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 63087 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 141371 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

06:47 PM • 4442 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 18831 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 14045 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 19339 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 21428 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Kovalenko: Russians are increasingly recruiting Ukrainian teenagers to carry out terrorist attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

Russia is recruiting teenagers for terrorist attacks with subsequent liquidation, said Kovalenko from the National Security and Defense Council. A 15-year-old girl will be tried in Kharkiv for detonating explosives.

Kovalenko: Russians are increasingly recruiting Ukrainian teenagers to carry out terrorist attacks

The Russians are trying to recruit teenagers to carry out terrorist attacks with their subsequent liquidation by blowing them up. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the most important thing is the process of targeting explanatory content to these categories, since most often teenagers "do not live in the traditional news information space at all."

And teachers are very helpful here, in general I believe that the school today has a colossal job and responsibility not only in terms of education, but also prevention

- said Kovalenko.

He also emphasized the importance of the role of "media, popular teachers with active social networks".

Let us remind you

In Kharkiv, a 15-year-old girl will appear before the court, who planted explosives near the central entrance to the police department in the Slobidskyi district. Direct curators from the Russian Federation involved in the organization and coordination of this act of terror are being identified.

Russian special services are preparing demonstrative terrorist attacks in Russian cities on May 9, in which Ukraine will be blamed - InformNapalm02.05.25, 09:58 • 2706 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,953.70
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,839.73