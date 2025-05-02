Russian special services are preparing demonstrative terrorist attacks in Russian cities on May 9, in which Ukraine will be blamed - InformNapalm

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister
05:30 AM • 12112 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 57424 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 129547 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 114861 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 125018 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 125889 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 310665 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 158952 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 172344 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226684 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
3.3m/s
31%
756 mm
Popular news

The Cabinet submitted to the Rada a draft law on ratification of the agreement with the USA regarding minerals

May 1, 11:25 PM • 21691 views

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

May 2, 01:04 AM • 15063 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

02:53 AM • 14025 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

03:23 AM • 31113 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

03:35 AM • 18835 views
Publications

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 10665 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 112382 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 210321 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 310665 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 238174 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 21691 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 24726 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 25402 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 30658 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 33664 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Russian special services are preparing demonstrative terrorist attacks in Russian cities on May 9, in which Ukraine will be blamed - InformNapalm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

The FSB is planning terrorist attacks in Khabarovsk, Ulan-Ude and other Russian cities on May 9. The goal is to blame Ukraine and disrupt US peace initiatives.

Russian special services are preparing demonstrative terrorist attacks in Russian cities on May 9, in which Ukraine will be blamed - InformNapalm

The Russian Federal Security Service is planning demonstrative terrorist attacks in some Russian cities on May 9 in order to blame Ukraine and thus disrupt the peace initiatives of the United States. This was reported by the international intelligence community InformNapalm, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data received from HUMINT sources from the Russian Federation, instructions were given at a fairly high level to the FSB to organize demonstrative terrorist attacks in several regions of the Russian Federation during the parades on May 9. At the same time, all forces are thrown to ensure the parade in Moscow so that it takes place without incidents.

- the message says. 

It is noted that the regions are planning not only to be left without cover, but also want to create several high-profile information occasions.

Among the regions for such operations are currently considering Khabarovsk, Ulan-Ude and others. The goal is to accuse Ukraine of indiscriminate attacks on crowds of civilians, disrupt the "peace initiatives" of the United States, and use these pretexts to mobilize additional resources from Russian regions.

- the authors of the report noted.

At the same time, plans for similar actions in Moscow itself were allegedly initially considered, but it was later decided that the situation could get out of control. In this regard, the Kremlin wants to try to act in the regions, as far as possible from the federal center. 

Addition

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, notes that the situation at the front indicates that the Russian authorities will continue to try to start negotiations without a ceasefire, despite the fact that both Ukraine and the United States are categorical on this issue.

Putin will continue to try to get into negotiations without a ceasefire, but both Ukraine and the United States are against it

- he noted.

Start of negotiations with Kyiv without conditions? lavrov made a statement about putin's new truce29.04.25, 19:30 • 7472 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarPolitics
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$62.23
Bitcoin
$96,362.10
S&P 500
$5,634.87
Tesla
$282.81
Газ TTF
$32.46
Золото
$3,267.11
Ethereum
$1,816.40