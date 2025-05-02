The Russian Federal Security Service is planning demonstrative terrorist attacks in some Russian cities on May 9 in order to blame Ukraine and thus disrupt the peace initiatives of the United States. This was reported by the international intelligence community InformNapalm, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data received from HUMINT sources from the Russian Federation, instructions were given at a fairly high level to the FSB to organize demonstrative terrorist attacks in several regions of the Russian Federation during the parades on May 9. At the same time, all forces are thrown to ensure the parade in Moscow so that it takes place without incidents. - the message says.

It is noted that the regions are planning not only to be left without cover, but also want to create several high-profile information occasions.

Among the regions for such operations are currently considering Khabarovsk, Ulan-Ude and others. The goal is to accuse Ukraine of indiscriminate attacks on crowds of civilians, disrupt the "peace initiatives" of the United States, and use these pretexts to mobilize additional resources from Russian regions. - the authors of the report noted.

At the same time, plans for similar actions in Moscow itself were allegedly initially considered, but it was later decided that the situation could get out of control. In this regard, the Kremlin wants to try to act in the regions, as far as possible from the federal center.

Addition

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, notes that the situation at the front indicates that the Russian authorities will continue to try to start negotiations without a ceasefire, despite the fact that both Ukraine and the United States are categorical on this issue.

Putin will continue to try to get into negotiations without a ceasefire, but both Ukraine and the United States are against it - he noted.

