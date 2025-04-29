The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, stated that dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for a truce before Victory Day is "the beginning of direct negotiations with Kyiv without preconditions." This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

According to Lavrov, the Russian Federation allegedly does not see opportunities to ensure a lasting truce due to the impossibility of honest monitoring of its observance.

... Putin's proposal for a truce before Victory Day is the beginning of direct negotiations with Kyiv without preconditions - Lavrov noted.

On April 27, Russia stated its "readiness for negotiations with Ukraine" and "certain concessions", but not on all issues. According to Lavrov, the Kremlin is not going to hold negotiations regarding "the territorial integrity of the Russian territory". This refers to the occupied and annexed territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to end the war if the allies stop providing Ukraine with weapons, and Kyiv does not use the truce for rearmament.