Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region and wounded four during the day

Over the past day, on June 6, Russian invaders killed one resident of the Donetsk region. Four more people were injured. This was announced in Telegram by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

On June 6, the Russians killed 1 resident of the Donetsk region - in Chasov Yar. Another 4 people in the region were injured during the day. - the message says.

According to the head of the RMA, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Donetsk region, 1,992 people have been killed and another 4,995 injured due to the shelling of the invaders. The total number of Russian victims in the Donetsk region is presented without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

