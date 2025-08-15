$41.450.06
07:11 PM • 414 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM • 5182 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 79760 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 126829 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 75037 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 125153 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 53348 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 79870 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 104891 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 60627 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Russians intensify pressure amid Alaska talks - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported increased pressure on Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions. The Staff meeting discussed strengthening defense and financing Ukraine's security sector.

Russians intensify pressure amid Alaska talks - Syrskyi

The Defense Forces are increasing pressure on the Russian occupiers. Despite this, Russian invaders do not stop the pressure amid negotiations between White House chief Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, writes UNN with reference to the page of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram.

Details

Another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Key issues are the situation at the front, strengthening the stability of our defense and army. I reported on changes in the operational situation, in particular on measures to deter Russians in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions

 - Syrskyi reported.

He added that the Defense Forces are increasing pressure on the occupiers. They are countering attempts by Russian invaders to advance. The Commander-in-Chief stated that the necessary decisions have been made to strengthen these and other areas of the front. In particular, in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Grateful for the effective combat work of the soldiers of the 79th and 82nd airborne assault brigades, the 1st and 425th separate assault regiments, the 25th separate assault battalion, the 2nd battalion of the 92nd assault brigade, units of the 32nd mechanized brigade and the 38th marine infantry brigade, the 14th operational purpose brigade of the National Guard and the NGU "Azov" corps, who are performing tasks in the Pokrovsk direction 

- emphasized the commander-in-chief.

Syrskyi added that he separately thanks the soldiers of the 225th separate assault regiment and the 95th airborne assault brigade, who are destroying the enemy in Sumy region.

The enemy throws new "cannon fodder" into battle and suffers significant losses to report on this against the backdrop of negotiations in Alaska. Our task is to eliminate saboteurs, maximally destroy the main units of the aggressor's army, their logistics and rear military capabilities, including on the territory of the Russian Federation

 - noted the commander-in-chief.

He added that the Staff considered the development of the contract system and the possibilities of financing the defense and security sector of Ukraine in 2025-2026.

We emphasize the expansion of the contract army 

- Syrskyi emphasized.

Addition

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy direction and the liberation of Ukrainian territories. Each brigade will receive an additional 7 million UAH per battalion participating in combat operations.

Syrskyi also spoke about the success of the Kursk operation, which raised the morale of the military. This operation allowed to replace combat brigades and ensure their training.

Pavlo Zinchenko

