Russians executed Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners near Zaporizhzhia — an investigation has been launched

The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an investigation into the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the press service of the OPG, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in the Huliaipole direction of the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian servicemen captured Ukrainian defenders and then shot them.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime that resulted in the deaths of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). As part of the criminal proceedings, all the circumstances of the crime, the direct perpetrators, as well as the persons who may have given the order to kill the prisoners of war, are being established - the Office of the Prosecutor General said in a post.

Previously

In a residential building in the Kharkiv region, five servicemen of the 72nd Brigade were shot dead. The prosecutor's office is investigating the intentional killing; Russian citizens are suspected among those involved.

The occupier who shot five Ukrainian servicemen and one civilian in the Kharkiv region was served with a notice of suspicion.

Later, the court imposed pretrial detention on the Russian occupier without the right to bail.