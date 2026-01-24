Russians damaged a dormitory in Kharkiv: IDPs were relocated, SES psychologists worked with them

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 10934 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 19859 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 24397 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 40710 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 39462 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 32597 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 28031 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 57781 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 52660 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 22736 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
12-year-old boy dies in hospital from injuries after shark attack in AustraliaJanuary 24, 06:59 AM • 9322 views
"We cannot delay with air defense, we cannot close our eyes to these strikes": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with over 370 drones and 21 missilesPhotoJanuary 24, 07:16 AM • 4134 views
Ukraine ordered 18 IRIS-T systems from Germany - DWJanuary 24, 08:12 AM • 8012 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 10514 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report11:07 AM • 6952 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 57784 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 73529 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 90402 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 85423 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 86597 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report11:07 AM • 6972 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 10524 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 29454 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 29403 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 43256 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Kh-101

Russians damaged a dormitory in Kharkiv: IDPs were relocated, SES psychologists worked with them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

On the night of January 24, Russian occupiers shelled a dormitory in Kharkiv where internally displaced persons were living. The affected individuals were relocated to another dormitory, and SES psychologists provided them with support.

Russians damaged a dormitory in Kharkiv: IDPs were relocated, SES psychologists worked with them
Photo: SES of Ukraine

Russian occupiers damaged a dormitory building in Kharkiv on the night of January 24, where people who were forced to leave their homes due to hostilities lived. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

After the Russian shelling, these people were relocated to another dormitory. SES psychologists met with the victims: people were provided with the necessary psychological support, helped to stabilize their emotional state, reduce anxiety, and restore a sense of security after a difficult night.

Rescuers are with people not only during the elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes, but also at times when they most need support and warmth

- stated the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Recall

On Saturday, January 24, in Kharkiv, the number of victims of the night shelling by the Russian Federation increased to 31.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kharkiv