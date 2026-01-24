Russians damaged a dormitory in Kharkiv: IDPs were relocated, SES psychologists worked with them

Photo: SES of Ukraine

Russian occupiers damaged a dormitory building in Kharkiv on the night of January 24, where people who were forced to leave their homes due to hostilities lived. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

After the Russian shelling, these people were relocated to another dormitory. SES psychologists met with the victims: people were provided with the necessary psychological support, helped to stabilize their emotional state, reduce anxiety, and restore a sense of security after a difficult night.

Rescuers are with people not only during the elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes, but also at times when they most need support and warmth - stated the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

On Saturday, January 24, in Kharkiv, the number of victims of the night shelling by the Russian Federation increased to 31.