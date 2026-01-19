Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: possible interruptions in water and electricity supply

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia in the morning, residents were warned about possible interruptions in water and electricity supply, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia. Preliminarily, no casualties. In some areas, there may be interruptions in water and electricity supply. - Fedorov wrote.

According to him, specialists are keeping the situation under control.

