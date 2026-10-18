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Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro and four districts of the region — there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

A critical infrastructure facility was attacked in Dnipro; preliminary reports indicate no deaths or injuries. Three people were injured in the Nikopol district.

Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro and four districts of the region — there are casualties

On the evening of Saturday, October 17, Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, preliminary information indicates that there were no fatalities or injuries.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service reported that throughout the day, Russians attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times.

In Nikopol district, 3 people were injured, and private homes, a kindergarten, and infrastructure were damaged. In Synelnykove district, a fire broke out after a private house was hit; damage was also reported in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih districts. The fires were extinguished

- rescuers уточнили.

Previously

On the evening of October 16, Russian forces struck Dnipro and its outskirts. One person was killed, four were injured, and a fire broke out.

Russian attack on Dnipro: 59-year-old man killed, university, shopping center and residential buildings damaged12.10.26, 13:44 • 4346 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Explosions
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War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Synelnykove
Dnipro (city)
Kryvyi Rih