Russian UAVs and KABs attacked Ukraine while Trump-Putin talks are ongoing

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
08:15 PM • 2094 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM • 2172 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
07:11 PM • 6020 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM • 12810 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 86946 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 137153 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 79962 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 132754 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 55199 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 80797 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0.8m/s
68%
754mm
Popular news
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNNAugust 15, 11:58 AM • 35739 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhotoAugust 15, 12:08 PM • 88941 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the cityPhotoAugust 15, 01:34 PM • 29276 views
Putin's plane took off from Magadan and will land in Anchorage in a few hoursPhoto03:36 PM • 11173 views
It will be "hard to stomach": European diplomat reacted to Putin's red carpet in Alaska06:39 PM • 10150 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 137153 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 125419 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 132754 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 153023 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 239510 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Alaska
Ukraine
United States
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors08:50 PM • 312 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 98603 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 181214 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 128149 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 143449 views
Actual
Hryvnia
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
Oil

Russian UAVs and KABs attacked Ukraine while Trump-Putin talks are ongoing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

During the negotiations between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska, enemy drones attacked Chernihiv and Sumy regions. KABs were also launched in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Russian UAVs and KABs attacked Ukraine while Trump-Putin talks are ongoing

While United States President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are holding talks in Alaska, enemy drones attacked Chernihiv and Sumy regions. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Enemy UAVs from Bryansk region, to the north of Chernihiv region. KABs to Sumy region

- the message says.

In addition, it is reported that the Russians launched KABs in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Enemy UAVs were also spotted in Luhansk region and in the north of Donetsk region.

Addition

Upon arrival in Alaska, Putin left his armored limousine Aurus and drove with US President Donald Trump in his car. Russian propagandist "media" characterized this moment as "a manifestation of a special friendship between the leaders."

US and Russian Presidents, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, began talks in Alaska. During their handshake, B-2 bombers and F-22 fighters flew overhead.

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Vladimir Putin
KAB-500
Bryansk Oblast
KAB-250
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Luhansk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donald Trump
United States
Unmanned aerial vehicle