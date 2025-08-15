Russian UAVs and KABs attacked Ukraine while Trump-Putin talks are ongoing

While United States President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are holding talks in Alaska, enemy drones attacked Chernihiv and Sumy regions. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Enemy UAVs from Bryansk region, to the north of Chernihiv region. KABs to Sumy region - the message says.

In addition, it is reported that the Russians launched KABs in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Enemy UAVs were also spotted in Luhansk region and in the north of Donetsk region.

Addition

Upon arrival in Alaska, Putin left his armored limousine Aurus and drove with US President Donald Trump in his car. Russian propagandist "media" characterized this moment as "a manifestation of a special friendship between the leaders."

US and Russian Presidents, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, began talks in Alaska. During their handshake, B-2 bombers and F-22 fighters flew overhead.