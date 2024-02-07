Russian troops shell eight communities in Donetsk region: there are wounded

Russian troops shelled eight communities in Donetsk region yesterday. Two residents of Donetsk region were wounded as a result of enemy attacks - in Avdiivka and Horstne. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the JMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports .

Pokrovsk district. A person was wounded in Avdiivka. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Maksymilianivka were shelled in Marinka community, Novoselivka Persha in Ocheretinska community. A person was wounded and a house was damaged in Ostroye of the Kurakhovo community - wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

According to him, in the Kramatorsk district, the Lyman community suffered 27 attacks, with no damage. The outskirts of Kostyantynivka community were also under enemy fire.

Also in Bakhmut district, sporadic shelling of Toretsk and Chasovoyarsk communities was recorded. In the Soledar community, Razdolivka and Fedorivka were shelled. A house and 2 non-residential buildings were damaged in Siversk.

"Over the last day, 53 people, including 11 children, were evacuated from the frontline," added Filashkin.

