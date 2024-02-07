ukenru
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105797 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114523 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 157117 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 160371 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258222 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175558 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166465 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148481 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230506 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

Popular news
March 1, 08:39 PM • 50912 views
March 1, 08:57 PM • 57623 views
March 1, 09:14 PM • 55897 views
March 1, 10:11 PM • 33338 views
12:27 AM • 46123 views
Publications
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258186 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230485 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 216193 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 241743 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 228230 views
UNN Lite
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105770 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 79556 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 85229 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 114560 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 115386 views
44 air targets destroyed in the sky over Ukraine: 29 missiles and 15 attack UAVs - Zaluzhny

44 air targets destroyed in the sky over Ukraine: 29 missiles and 15 attack UAVs - Zaluzhny

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28207 views

The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 44 air targets, including 29 missiles and 15 attack UAVs launched by Russia to strike at targets in Ukraine.

Air Defense Forces destroyed 44 air targets in the skies over Ukraine out of 64 attack UAVs and missiles launched by the Russian army, said Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports

According to him, at the beginning of the day on February 7, 2024, the enemy carried out several strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using various means of air attack - strike UAVs, cruise, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles.

A total of 64 air strikes were used:

- 20 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type (Chauda - Crimea);

- 29 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from 10 Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft (launches from Engels, Caspian Sea);

- 4 X-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers (Sevastopol and Kursk launch area);

- 3 "Kalibr" sea-launched cruise missiles from carriers in the Black Sea (launch area - Novorossiysk);

- 3 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (launched from Cape Tarkhankut - Crimea, Voronezh region - Russia);

-  5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (launch area - Belgorod region - Russian Federation).

As a result of combat operations, the Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed 44 air targets: 26 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, 3 Kalibr cruise missiles, 15 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs

- wrote Zaluzhny.

According to him, anti-aircraft missile troops and fighter aircraft of the Air Force, units of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and electronic warfare equipment were used to repel the air attack.

Addendum

The Air Force confirmed the destruction of 44 air targets out of 64 missiles and strike UAVs launched by the Russian army.

Image
Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

