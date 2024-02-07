44 air targets destroyed in the sky over Ukraine: 29 missiles and 15 attack UAVs - Zaluzhny

Air Defense Forces destroyed 44 air targets in the skies over Ukraine out of 64 attack UAVs and missiles launched by the Russian army, said Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

According to him, at the beginning of the day on February 7, 2024, the enemy carried out several strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using various means of air attack - strike UAVs, cruise, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles.

A total of 64 air strikes were used:

- 20 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type (Chauda - Crimea);

- 29 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from 10 Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft (launches from Engels, Caspian Sea);

- 4 X-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers (Sevastopol and Kursk launch area);

- 3 "Kalibr" sea-launched cruise missiles from carriers in the Black Sea (launch area - Novorossiysk);

- 3 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (launched from Cape Tarkhankut - Crimea, Voronezh region - Russia);

- 5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (launch area - Belgorod region - Russian Federation).

As a result of combat operations, the Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed 44 air targets: 26 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, 3 Kalibr cruise missiles, 15 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs - wrote Zaluzhny.

According to him, anti-aircraft missile troops and fighter aircraft of the Air Force, units of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and electronic warfare equipment were used to repel the air attack.

Addendum

The Air Force confirmed the destruction of 44 air targets out of 64 missiles and strike UAVs launched by the Russian army.