Russian strike on warehouses near Dnipro — three people injured, one hospitalized in serious condition

Three people were injured in a Russian strike on Dnipro; one of them was hospitalized in serious condition. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Three people were injured in a Russian attack on warehouses in the outskirts of Dnipro. A 27-year-old man was hospitalized with burns. He is in serious condition - the post says.

Additionally

During the night of Monday, October 19, the Russians struck Dnipro. An 84-year-old injured woman was taken to the hospital.