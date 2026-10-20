Russian strike on warehouses near Dnipro — three people injured, one hospitalized in serious condition
Kyiv • UNN
Three people were injured as a result of the attack on warehouses in the outskirts of Dnipro. A 27-year-old man with burns is in serious condition.
Three people were injured in a Russian strike on Dnipro; one of them was hospitalized in serious condition. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
Three people were injured in a Russian attack on warehouses in the outskirts of Dnipro. A 27-year-old man was hospitalized with burns. He is in serious condition
Additionally
During the night of Monday, October 19, the Russians struck Dnipro. An 84-year-old injured woman was taken to the hospital.