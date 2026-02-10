Russian strike on Sloviansk on February 10: number of injured rises to 16 people

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

As a result of the Russian strike on Sloviansk, Donetsk region, on February 10, the number of injured civilians increased to 16. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

As of 2:00 p.m., the number of injured civilians increased to 16. Today, Russian troops struck Sloviansk with six "FAB-250" bombs with UMPK. A mother and her 11-year-old daughter also died. - the report says.

Context

As a result of the Russian air strike on Sloviansk, a mother and child were killed. On the morning of February 10, it was reported that 8 more people were injured, including a seven-year-old girl.

Recall

