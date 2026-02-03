$42.970.16
Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region on February 3: infrastructure and residential buildings damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

On the night of February 3, Russians launched a massive drone and missile attack on Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk region. An infrastructure facility, private homes, and a dormitory were damaged in the regional center.

Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region on February 3: infrastructure and residential buildings damaged
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

On the night of February 3, Russians massively attacked Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and missiles. Damage was recorded at an infrastructure facility in the regional center, and two private homes, a three-story residential building, and a dormitory were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

Details

Also, in the Slobozhanska community of Dnipro district, a car caught fire, and a house was damaged.

In addition, explosions were heard in the Rozdorska, Raivska communities of Synelnykove district and in Synelnykove itself. As a result of the strikes, a fire broke out, and infrastructure, a private enterprise, a garage, and a car were damaged.

The enemy shelled Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery. They terrorized Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivska, Pokrovska, and Marhanetska communities. Infrastructure, 4 private houses, 3 outbuildings, and a garage were damaged

- Hanzha noted.

He added that there were no casualties or deaths as a result of the Russian strikes.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of February 3, three people were injured, and hits and debris falls were recorded in five districts.

UNN also reported that the Russians deliberately struck Kyiv with missiles and drones in freezing weather.

In addition, on the night of February 3, the occupiers launched a massive combined attack on the Kyiv region. In the Obukhiv district, a man was injured, and houses and cars were damaged.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
