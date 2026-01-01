Russian strike leaves almost 4,000 residents of Zaporizhzhia region without electricity - Head of OVA Fedorov
Kyiv • UNN
On January 1, Russian troops struck the Zaporizhzhia district, causing a power outage for almost 4,000 subscribers. Restoration work has already begun.
On Thursday, January 1, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Almost 4,000 people were left without electricity, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
Details
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district. Due to the damage, almost 4,000 subscribers were left without electricity. Restoration work has already begun
Recall
On the night of January 1, Russians attacked Ukraine with 205 attack UAVs. The defense forces shot down 176 of them, but 24 hits were recorded in 15 locations.
UNN also reported that explosions were heard in Kharkiv, presumably, Russian occupiers carried out a KAB attack on the suburbs. One person was reported injured as a result of the strike.