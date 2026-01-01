$42.350.03
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 66453 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian strike leaves almost 4,000 residents of Zaporizhzhia region without electricity - Head of OVA Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

On January 1, Russian troops struck the Zaporizhzhia district, causing a power outage for almost 4,000 subscribers. Restoration work has already begun.

On Thursday, January 1, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Almost 4,000 people were left without electricity, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Details

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district. Due to the damage, almost 4,000 subscribers were left without electricity. Restoration work has already begun

 - the message says.

Recall

On the night of January 1, Russians attacked Ukraine with 205 attack UAVs. The defense forces shot down 176 of them, but 24 hits were recorded in 15 locations.

UNN also reported that explosions were heard in Kharkiv, presumably, Russian occupiers carried out a KAB attack on the suburbs. One person was reported injured as a result of the strike.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
New Year
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
Kharkiv